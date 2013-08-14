Lost hiker died from dehydration, exposure

GLACIER — A hiker found dead recently near Twin Lakes in the North Cascades died from dehydration, exposure and blunt-force injuries after several falls, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Brian Proctor, 51, from Concrete, Wash, was hiking with a friend near Lone Jack Mine about 6 1/2 miles northeast of Mount Baker Highway on Sunday, Aug. 4. The two became separated and hiked in different directions, but Procter didn’t return to the Twin Lakes parking lot.

Proctor was found dead in a snowbank near the mine last week, the Herald reported. He appeared to fall several times, and died later of exposure and dehydration.

The death was ruled accidental.