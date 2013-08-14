How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Lost hiker died from dehydration, exposure

Posted 9:11 AM, August 14, 2013, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 14, 2013
BootGLACIER — A hiker found dead recently near Twin Lakes in the North Cascades died from dehydration, exposure and blunt-force injuries after several falls, the Bellingham Herald reported.

Brian Proctor, 51, from Concrete, Wash, was hiking with a friend near Lone Jack Mine about 6 1/2 miles northeast of Mount Baker Highway on Sunday, Aug. 4. The two became separated and hiked in different directions, but Procter didn’t return to the Twin Lakes parking lot.

Proctor was found dead in a snowbank near the mine last week, the Herald reported. He appeared to fall several times, and died later of exposure and dehydration.

The death was ruled accidental.

