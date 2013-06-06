Man who once described himself as pedophile says he’s changed

BELLINGHAM — A onetime self-described pedophile and creator of a former website called ‘Girl Love’ is back in Washington.
Jack McClellan has never been convicted of any crime, but in 2007 his website — which rated little girls — made national headlines.
McClellan said in an interview Thursday,“I consider myself a normal heterosexual male who has thoughts, erotic thoughts, about prepubescent girls.”
McClellan made headlines in 2007 with his website ‘Seattle Tacoma Everett Girl Love.’ He posted pictures of girls from parades and parks. He would rate their appearance and even posted tips on watching kids without getting caught.
“I just think they’re cute,” McClellan said in a 2007 interview about prepubescent girls. “They’re a lot cuter than women. I admit there’s kind of an erotic arousal there.”
But McClellan said in an interview Thursday, “I don’t act on that. I don’t promote it on the Web anymore. I’m just doing my own thing, trying to associate with legal women over 18.”
Enraged parents chased McClellan out of Washington. Now, McClellan calls the Northwest home again.
Folks at a popular park in Bellingham said they were repulsed to know he is back.
Mackenzie Gray, a nanny to a 2-year-old girl, said, “That just gives me chills when you say that. It gives me chills all over my body. It’s not appropriate to just come and watch.”
McClellan said he has changed and parents or children shouldn’t be afraid of him. He no longer takes pictures of girls.
“I’m not going to these kiddie events anymore,” he said. “I don’t do that at all. I don’t go to any of those fairs or circuses. That’s all in the past, as well.”
17 comments
esco
Once you describe yourself as a pedophile don't expect people to believe you when you say you've changed. That's a crock Jack and no one's buying it.
Carl Constantine
This guy is demonized. (possessed by demons) Look at his eyes… Demonic spirits are real and so are angels. Regardless to what some people choose to believe. This is true phenomena.
Dana
What park was he at? I have three children and would like to know how to look out for this creep!!!!
Guest
That's Lake Padden.
Kelly T
"I’m just doing my own thing, trying to associate with legal women over 18". Yeah, let us know how that works out. of course, at 18 now he knows they were 12 when he was still in to that crap. Don't think that isn't in his brain (unless he's really changed).
I date 10 years younger than me but I'm 45!
klamtucky
he left Washington when the billboards offering the reward for info about her murder went up. When he went down to California and got the restraining order against him, that videotape shows up in nevada or utah. hasn't he been convicted on a drug charge? ask parents who have been at playgrounds and their kids started screaming in pain when only he was around – he tasers little boys on the playground and choses kids that look too small to be able to communciate what he did to them – he chooses small kids with small parents that can't physically stand up to him because he's a big hairy bully dude. The media always act like the parents are being unreasonable and discriminating against him because he just wants to play and look and the cops wont even take reports when people are telling them they have seen him hurting kids. Ask yourselves WHY? Maybe the elite (who are making our laws and to whom our police and firefighters and emergency responders are accountable to) WANT normal citizens to feel unsafe so they will pay more taxes so they allow people like Jack to continue to run loose and terrorize. Its domestic terrorism, by the government for the government. http://transcripts.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/0709/27/ng… http://evil-unveiled.com/Jack_Justin_McClellan http://www.seattleweekly.com/2010-05-05/diversion… http://www.seattleweekly.com/2007-08-29/diversion…
bipsysmom
http://qatarise.blogspot.com/2011/04/freedom-revo… Turns out Jack McClellan is a Qatari prince who was convicted of sexually assaulting 18 underage girls in the Czechian Republic After he was convicted and in jail for a while, a bribe and corruption allowed him to be repatriated to Qatar, then he came here to the USA. And one might wonder where our FBI/CIA/Homeland security was when he was entering our country??? Probably providing security for him. http://www.radio.cz/en/section/curraffrs/justice-… Just under three years ago, Qatari prince Hamid Bin Abdul Sani al-Thani was found guilty of sexually abusing young girls in the Czech Republic. Despite protests from within the judiciary, he was extradited to Qatar, where all charges against him were eventually dropped. Three years on, the question of whether to try him again in absentia has once more been raised, amidst criticism of the justice ministry’s role in the affair." ~2008
So our press was bald-faced liars every time they said he had never been convicted of a crime. The press painted concerned parents as mentally ill and stupid when it was really the press that is corrupt
Jonathan
When I have children I will protect them from Jack and people like him. JACK IS A SICK FREAK!!
John Mason
maybe hes a nice guy and not a creep as you judge him. dont be so judgemental he hasnt broke any laws. maybe your the creeps.
Josh Wilson
If i ever seen this guy he would be 6 foot under
icanman
I would kick your a-s-s first punk!!!!!
Jennifer Grozelle
I think he should be tested by a neuologist to see if he has a brain tumour.
icanman
YOU should get checked for a brain tumor. Thanks.
jmdw09
I am a pedophile.
If you’re worried that somebody will be looking at your children, don’t bring them to the park. If there is enough people, at least one will be attracted to your kid.
Oh and don’t bring them to the beach either because I can’t ever get my eyes off them, seriously, there are pedophiles in every beach, what did you expect? And it can be just about anyone, drop any stereotypes. Even teens can be pedophiles: when I was 16, I already loved girls aged 5-12 (specially the young ones) and befriended them if I had the chance. Yeah I had to stop because my friend knew something was going on.
You might find interesting that pedophilia has as much of an emotional component as a sexual one. We actually enjoy talking with children and their company. Listen, the vast majority of pedophiles won’t ever touch a child. However, we do befriend them because we enjoy their company. That’s not bad at all, but nobody in their right mind would let their kids befriend pedophiles even if they knew nothing will happen because… because that’s not something anyone should really have to worry about. I admit it.
When I was a teen I always found my way to befriending kids. And it was just love, although an extremely forbidden one. I never hinted the girls about my attraction towards them. Now it’s just not possible to get away with it. As a teen, I was completely aware of the problems adult pedophiles face and how I had a limited time to have fun. I’m not disappointed with what I did (and no, I never touched a child).
Don’t think that pedophilia is rare either because it definitely is not. Why do you think there is so much activity going on the internet? there’s an entire world, and a large one.
I had to write this somewhere because living with this secret is very hard. I think any readers won’t have many chances in their lives to read something like this. Stop and think about it. At least now you know what’s going on in some of our heads.
Oh and… if you see another sixteen years old boy that just enjoys talking to little girls, believe me, there’s more going on than you think. We’re in every place.
Jennifer
Try reading the books, A Mind To Crime,chapter 11- We Are Our Brains- and, Conversations With A Pedophile. In the book CWAP, he said that he was taking medication and now has no obsessive thoughts about boys anymore.
Krista
Dr Brian Neil Talarico North Bay Has been convicted of child molestation, an possession of child pornography on his computer. Sexually molesting a young boy. He had prior convictions for child molestation in 1990 and 2001. After his parole in 2006. Dr. Talarico Brian. Works for north east mental health centre, despite his background, and numerous complaints against him of abuse, fraud, negligence, and imprisonment. Address: North East Mental Health Centre, North Bay Campus Highway 11 North, North Bay Ontario P1B 8L1, and now works for Act 2, North Bay.
Jim Brewer
This man was denied entry into Canada and appeared on the “border security” show, trying to enter BC but turned around after the border agents found his website.