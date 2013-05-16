Is this painting really worth $43 million?

NEW YORK – Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen apparently has an eye for good art.
Allen sold a 60-year-old painting, “Onement VI” by Barnett Newman, at auction for $43.8 million dollars Wednesday.
The 8.5’ x 10’ abstract art was expected to fetch between $30-$40 million.
According to Seattlepi.com, a telephone bidder beat out four other hopefuls for this blue masterpiece.
Businessweek reports the $43.8 million winning bid set a record for a Newman painting sold at auction.
8 comments
Jimmy
Barnett Newman's work is boring minimalist painting. He was a first class BS artist and these prices for a zip on canvas are insane. Anyone can make this junk.
justme
Rich people and the dumb things they do with their money… what a waste… I'm not a hater… a guy can choose to do what he wants with what he has… but to the majority of hard working Americans… it just plain doesn't make any sense…
Redeemed
just another object to brag about possessing
joe
It's about arrogance of money to throw around on nothing.
Jimmy
Head over to the Seattle Art Museum and check out Rembrandt and the other artists before May 19th.
Sandie
I am speechless.. How can anyone in their right mind think that this is art.. What an insult to the thousands of artists out there.
Douglas
We are part of a team consisting of highly efficient developers and hackers.
+Upgrade University Grades
+Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, Line, Skype Hack
+Delete unwanted online Pictures and Videos on any website
+Remove Criminal Records
+Hack bank accounts
+Apps hacking
+Mastercard, Paypal, Bitcoin, WU, Money Gram with untraceable credit on it etc.
+We also develop hacked facebook, twitter, instagram, yahoo, gmail passwords etc.
We do custom software and web development in php, java, asp.net etc.
We have 100% records from our client as well as highest repeat hire rate.
Our work speak for ourselves, we provide a perfect software solution to all clients.
We believe in mutual growing with client and hence we work as a technology partner and consultant for our clients.
Contact us @ trusthacker543@gmail.com
Kimberly
Do you have a low Income and need big money worth $30M or more to do something (buy house, cars, accessories, jeweleris e.t.c or surgery fee, others.) it’s easy, you don’t have to worry anymore. You can contact (@trusthacker543@gmail.com) for solution to that. I believe they will help you out just like they did for me,got the money instantly, I appreciate them. You can contact them today @ trusthacker543@gmail.com