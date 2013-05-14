SEATTLE — May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. James Bartscher, a neurologist and medical director of the Stroke Center at Virgina Mason, talks about the symptoms and what can be done to try to prevent having a stroke.
Are you about to have a stroke? Neurologist on the warning signs
