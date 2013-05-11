SPD officer files suit to stop release of dashboard video

SEATTLE – A Seattle Police officer has filed suit to stop the release of patrol-car video in a case where the officer is charged with assaulting a handcuffed suspect, the Seattle Times reported.
Court papers filed by attorneys for officer Chris Hairston argue that the release of the video would violate Hairston’s right to privacy and a fair trial, the paper reported.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday to block the release of the video to the Seattle Times, which the paper requested under public-disclosure.
According to a police report, Hairston can be seen on the video forcefully using his hands on the suspect, after the suspect had assaulted his wife, who is also a police officer, the Seattle Times reported.
Hairston pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault stemming from the Sept. 24 incident in which Hairston’s wife, Katie, and another officer responded to a report of a person who had passed out near Seattle Central Community College, the paper reported.
A report by the City Attorney’s office said that Hairston became angry when he leared that his wife had been assaulted, the Times reported.
pete
the cops guilty
Mr Holmes
Let see Cop commits crime actually a crime called Treason. The Reason? He took an oath and violated the constitution need i say more? If the video shows he is guilty then iit doesnt matter if it is shown. Why? Because the video DON'T LIE!!!!