Vacationers Beware: Timeshare scams

Posted 6:21 PM, April 29, 2013, by , Updated at 06:31PM, April 29, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — As the summer vacation season gets closer, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about con artists trying to take advantage of some people. BBB spokesman David Quinlan gave advice on how to avoid becoming the victim of a timeshare scam.

quinlan

5 comments

  • Thomas Rumsfeld

    Timeshares are good for large families who want spacious rooms and amenities within the resort. Timeshares are not for most people. Many families have made the mistake of purchasing a timeshare based on misrepresentations told by their sales rep. These lies are usually uncover after the rescission period. Therefore, The owner is stuck with expensive a purchase that they can’t get rid of.

    Reply
  • Liliana Wong

    Timeshare fraud has been around since the timeshare idea was created, but they increase during poor economy. When times are difficult, timeshare owners are stuck with properties they can´t travel to or even afford. Desperate to recoup some money to pay for bills, they can easily become victims to scams artists pretending to be their timeshare salvation who will take upfront fees -as much as five number figures in some cases- but fail to fulfill their promise.

    Reply
  • Tiffany Cox

    Thousands of International travelers, particularly from the US and Canada, have fallen victims of timeshare fraud while vacationing. Resort developers hire skilled salesmen to represent their timeshares as many different attractive packages, such as financial investments, deeded properties, or vacation clubs, just to increase their sales.

    Reply
  • Isabel Crovetto|Timeshare Salespeople

    The timeshare industry has been into the lion’s mouth for the last couple of years, and it has generated lots of controversy and discussions in many forums and blogs on the web. However, since we’re living an economic downturn, anyone would expect that the timeshare sales collapse, but instead of that the sales seem to be increasing… but this comes with a trap: timeshare scams are increasing too. That leads us to the question: then, why keep people investing on timeshares?

    Reply