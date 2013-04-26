Seahawks and Q13 FOX partner to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief

Timeshare scammers steal $8,000 from elderly woman

Posted 10:04 AM, April 26, 2013, by , Updated at 11:57AM, April 26, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

scamDUPONT – The Better Business Bureau is warning Washingtonians about an uptick in timeshare scams. Since the beginning of the year, the BBB and the State Attorney General’s Office have received more than 50 complaints.

They say the scammers pose as real estate brokers who demand cash up front. They say an elderly woman lost $8,000 because of a scam.

“No matter what name the company uses, no legitimate timeshare resale business cold calls timeshare owners offering as much or more than what the owner originally paid,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “One of the easiest ways to spot a scam is to always refer back to the old adage: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Detect fraud red flags:

–        Upfront Payments: Be cautious of advance fees. Opt for a company that charges fees only after the property is sold.

–        Cash or Wire Transfer Only: Scammers will oftentimes demand that buyers pay with cash or wire transfer so that it makes it next to impossible to get the

money back. Use a credit card so that it’s easier to dispute the charges.

–        Failure to Disclose Information: Watch out for unlicensed companies and ones that refuse to provide a phone number or address.

–        Unqualified Guarantees: Be wary of “money-back” guarantees and promises that a timeshare can be sold within a certain period of time.

–        High Pressure: Ask companies to provide paperwork. Get all promises, fees and obligations in writing. Don’t be pressured; think it over and seek advice from

an unbiased legal professional.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment