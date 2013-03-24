Man shot outside of Tacoma Krispy Kreme Donuts store

Posted 7:21 AM, March 24, 2013, by , Updated at 07:32PM, March 24, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Tacoma shootingTACOMA — Police are looking for a suspect in a late night shooting outside of the Krispy Kreme Donuts at the Tacoma Mall.

Firefighters respondeded to the shooting about 10 p.m. Saturday and transported an adult male to the hospital.  He was believed to have non-life theatening injuries.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that witnesses at the Krispy Kreme said that the man entered the store saying “I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 comments

  • Sarah

    I work at Krispy Krme you ass and no nobody should get fired we saved him. And the police were doing there job. So before you post shit when you werent even there dont say shit. By the way he got shot once by a guy that wasnt a cop. It was a drug addict who either wanted his money or drugs. So never think you know shit when you dont know shit.

    Reply
    • #1asshole

      when u say "fuck the police" http://FTP…..in case you were wondering, why every time we pull you over you get the shit kicked outta ya…..just saying…think about it shit head i'm getting tired of cleaning your blood off my boots!

      Reply
  • Krispy kream hater

    Yes u should a be fired bitch that was my old brother who got shot and u dumb fucks wudnt belive him whn he came in shot 4 times so ya every 1of u fucks.need to.be fired

    Reply
  • TheTruth

    Apparently his younger bro suffers some mental deficiencies. Like how to spell or form a sentence. And if Keri knows what this was over, please elaborate as it must be a great story.

    Reply