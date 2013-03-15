SEATTLE – This year two teams from Granite Falls high school are competing in the Shell Eco-marathon in Texas. It’s a competition that encourages teams from around the world to design and build ultra-energy efficient vehicles. Students from Granite Falls high school stopped by our studio to show off their invention and talk about the competition.
Local high school students compete in Shell eco-marathon
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
