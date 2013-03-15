DSHS settles suit over hospital sex abuse case for $3 million

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services on Friday settled a suit with the victim of a state-run psychiatric hospital sexual abuse case for $3 million. The civil trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.
The $3 million matches the largest settlement in history against a state-run psychiatric hospital.
The Children’s Study and Treatment Center, run by DSHS, is the state’s only psychiatric hospital for kids.
The settlement will go into a trust fund for the victim, Crystal, who was sent to the treatment center in 2003 when she was just 13. During her months there, she says, she was repeatedly raped by a male counselor named Tony Grant.
“These vulnerable young people deserve a safe, protective setting,” DSHS spokesman Thomas Shapley said in a news release announcing the settlement. “We deeply regret what happened to this young woman. We hope that she will use the money from this settlement to get the help she needs to recover from that traumatic time in her life.”
The plaintiff initially sued the state for $12.5 million. DSHS denied liability for the plaintiff’s claims that it was responsible for the criminal actions of its former employee, Grant, who had passed several criminal background checks prior to being hired by CSTC.
“Supervision policies and practices been the CSTC have been strengthened in the 10 years since the events in this case took place,” the DSHS news release said. “For example, male staff members are not allowed to have unsupervised time with female patients at any time.”
Earlier, Crystal’s foster mother, Corrie Tienhaara, recalled the time her daughter was in the hospital. “She would talk about him (Grant) constantly. He would give her gifts and when I would go and visit her and look on her wall in her room, her wall was plastered with posters of him.”
Posters, love letters and sexually suggestive drawings that all had counselor Grant’s name on them. Tienharra said she repeatedly voiced her concerns about the relationship to hospital staff.
“If you are a man who is supposed to work with mentally ill children and you see this type of obsession starting, you would stop it immediately,” said Tienhaara.
Instead, Tienhaara said, she learned from e-mails that she discovered that Grant continued to spend time with Crystal, often just the two of them alone.
“He said, ‘I just miss you so much. I wish we could go to the canteen together.’ I’m thinking why would you want to go to the canteen? I’m thinking snacks,” said Tienhaara.
Crystal later told her foster mom that the canteen is where Grant allegedly took her to have sex, which she claims happened every day for more than three months. Grant was also allowed to chaperone outings with Crystal and other female patients. It was during these outings that Crystal said the abuse continued, even at a public movie theater.
“The evidence in this case is overwhelming. DSHS had warning after warning after warning about this predator and didn’t do anything to stop him,” said Crystal’s attorney, David Moody.
It wasn’t just worried parents or outsiders who voiced concerns. A few years before Crystal’s time at CSTC, the director of nursing services at the facility repeatedly wrote to CEO Mary LaFond and even then-DSHS Secretary Dennis Braddock reporting rampant sexual activity among minor patients and staff abuse of children in their care. She also said documentation and investigation of violations was inadequate or even ignored, but no one listened.
“The people that are right there should have been protecting her from that. It makes me really angry,” said Tienhaara.
In a termination letter from January 2004, DSHS acknowledged Grant sexually abused Crystal. Grant was fired from DSHS, charged and later entered a misdemeanor plea deal. He also had to register as a sex offender.
Moody and Crystal have been battling DSHS in court for more than five years. Moody said before Friday’s settlement that the DSHS’s fighting of the lawsuit had cost state taxpayers more than $250,000.
“Anyone who looks at the evidence should be outraged that the office of the attorney general and DSHS won’t just call it like it is. They messed up. They damaged this girl for life. We have a (civil) trial coming up and we’ll put it before a jury and I’m confident what the jury’s answer will be,” said Moody.
7 comments
holdeninwa
Is the DSHS tax payer funded? Who conducts its audits? What is the work load for each case worker? What types of training on the job? Is it digital yet & everyone up to speed w/technology? What is a typical day for a manager and his/her manager? How does it communicate with subordinates; other agencies like law enforcement, legal? So do the leaders at DSHS and related agencies retain jobs when things like this happen? To err is human but let's get responsible leadership who know how to do the job. Getting lucky nowadays isn't gonna happen. Likely, there are many instances of unreported incidents that warrant investigation. It's unimaginable for the state to think this case of civil & human rights violations is isolated. Patients' rights– at a mental health facility- makes me think it's an issue for the governor to investigate. How are mental health patients treated by staff? Is their dignity, in its vulnerable state, preserved by the state's caregivers? Would the patients be treated the same way alone as they would be if, say, Michelle Obama dropped in for a visit? There ought to be no difference. This is yet another red flag for the state of Washington to address immediately.
guest
they won't…..child support is big bucks for any state..that's why nothing will get done…theh peeps at the state level (gregiore comes to mind) will IGNORE all evidence & KEEP collecting MONEY..for the state…talk about a bunch of corrupt A-holes….they won't do an audit because the powers that be do not want the public to know what's happening….the pigs are at the trough…
Guest
This should have never been a case in the first place. If the facts were known and presented appropriately, unlike what FOX has done, it would have been thrown out. It is unbelievable to me that a simple delusional thought or belief of someone can result in such disaray. People, Lawyers, Prosecutors, and Media all want to focus on the negative aspect of any story…whether true or not…or how it might affect the individual involved. Unfortunately, it has become their job security. Why isn't that we see or read about what actually happened with Mr. Grant's case? I guess that just wouldn't get the "ratings" FOX is looking for. Bottom line, the truth cannot be found through an attorney's point of view who has dollar signs dangling in front of him/her. Nor can we expect to hear the truth from a reporter that is trying to present a "Top Story" to the consumer.
Guest
FYI – You shouldn't believe everything you see and hear on TV. And for those of you that do…you are naive to say the least, and I pray for you. This like so many other stories presented on FOX, as well as other networks, got it wrong once again. I personally know the individual FOX has made out to be a monster. First of all, he was never convicted of rape or molestation and never served a day in jail. He, rightfully so, fought all false charges in court and as a result the jury was hung (10 to 2) to acquit Mr. Grant. The prosecutors then dropped all charges and offered a plea to a misdemeanor because of their lack of evidence and weak case. Mr. Grant only accepted this plea because of the extremely high cost of another trial and wanted to move on with his life. Now, nearly 10yrs after this unfortunate situation, your local news (FOX) has not presented you with a complete and accurate story. But of course it wouldn't be as appealing to "you" the consumer if they didn't lie about and embellish the facts of the story just as they do in so many other cases. I can only hope that this information has enlightened those of you that read it.
