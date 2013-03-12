Worker found dead on top of crane at Port of Tacoma

Tara Mattina, communications director for the port, said that an ILWU crane mechanic was fatally injured at the Pierce County Terminal. The terminal was closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the man as Jeffrey Surber, 46, of Bonney Lake. The cause of death was multiple skull fractures and cerebral lacerations due to blunt force injury to the head. The incident is listed as an industrial accident.
Surber was found in a large crane that is used to unload cargo ships and is located on Port of Tacoma property.
3 comments
Weed
A Sad day for the Port of Tacoma. Our hearts are with the family.
the Flex belt
So if you actually require a good ab belt, right here
are some alternatives which you can think about.
MichaelWoofe
wh0cd357562 cheap azithromycin