Super Bowl recipes: Shrimp Creole

Cheesecake Factory chefs made Shrimp Creole for our morning show for a cajun themed Super Bowl snack.

Ingredients

Serving Size: 2 people

1 Tbl. Vegetable Oil

4 oz. Red and Yellow Peppers, diced 1/2″

2 oz. Yellow Onions, diced 1/4″

1 oz. Celery, minced

1/2 oz. Green Bell Peppers, 1/4″chopped

2 tsps. Garlic, minced

10 oz. Shrimp (medium), deveined, tail-off

1 tsp. Cajun Spice Blend*

2 tsps. Rice Flour

4 oz. Roma Tomatoes, peeled, seeded, diced 1/2″

8 oz. Spicy Broth*

4 oz. Tasso Sauce* (optional)

1 oz. Green Onions, chopped 1/4″

8 oz. Steamed White Rice

2 tsps. Parsley, fresh, chopped

* Recipes for these ingredients are readily available in cookbooks, magazines and on the internet. Spicy broth may be prepared with either chicken or shrimp stock. Tasso broth is best without any added cream in the recipe selected.

Directions