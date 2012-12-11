Couple arrested for exposing 1-year-old to meth

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — A Lake Stevens couple was arrested for allegedly exposing an 1-year-old to second-hand meth smoke Friday.
Police documents said that Danielle Lacey and Brandon Leslie are being held on $150,000 bail each. They have been charged with endangerment with a controlled substance, criminal mistreatment and incest. The allegations of incest stem from the fact that the pair have the same mother.
Authorities gave the baby to Child Protective Services, and Lacey’s other children, ages 5 and 6, are in the care of her father.
Police said a witness spotted Lacey, 22, and Leslie, 35, sitting in a car smoking meth Friday evening in the 6100 block of 57th Avenue NE. The caller said she was concerned because she saw a baby in the back seat of the car, and all the windows were rolled up.
Daniel Price, a local resident, said he was the one who called police.
“They said they were out of gas and asked if they could borrow $10,” Price said. “I knew something was going on so I went inside and they told me they were smoking meth with the baby in the car. Everyone had a discussion and it was time to call the police.”
Police arrived to find the Lacey holding the baby in the front passenger seat. According to the police report, the baby was wearing a shirt and diaper, but did have on pants or socks. There was allegedly no blanket to keep the baby warm, and the heater wasn’t turned on because the car was out of gas. Police said Lacey appeared to be high on methamphetamine because she exhibited sudden, jerky movements and the inability to concentrate.
During an interview with detectives, Lacey allegedly admitted she had smoked meth multiple times while all three of her children were in the car. Lacey’s other children are five and six years-old and live with their grandparents.
“Everyone in this household was compelled to call 911 because of the baby in the vehicle,” Price said. “If they want to go out and do that themselves, hopefully they don’t hurt anyone but when you have a one year-old involved that’s a lot different.”
The couple were arrested and are being held in the Snohomish County Jail. Lacey will appear in court on Wednesday for a no contact order for the child.
Children exposed to meth can have serious health problems including brain lesions, respiratory issues and developmental disorders. Lacey allegedly told police she has been using the drug off and on for the last six years.
Now CPS has custody of her baby, while she and Leslie face criminal child endangerment and criminal mistreatment charges. CPS told us they have had one prior contact with Lacey, but would not elaborate on the nature of it.
Lacey and Leslie both have criminal records. She was charged in 2010 with assault. Leslie served prison time for multiple charges, including stealing cars and possession of a controlled substance. In this matter, they are also both charged with having an incestuous relationship with one another. Both are being held at the Snohomish County Jail on $150,000 bail.
26 comments
Malo
WTF!
kaylee
This couple should be put in prison. This is the lowest thing you could ever do.
Just sayin
Cringe!!! What is wrong with people?
Conservative
Instead of doing all the above, we've probably been giving her welfare, wic, food stamps, hand outs, "refunds" at tax time, subsidized housing, and on and on and on……………….
FedUp
Start by taking away her Welfare! Then never let her near those kids again.
jeff
That's the problem, we subsidize drug use by giving this waste disability and social security checks.
Low T
How do you know shewas on welfare? The story said they were arrested for incest as well, sounds like a card carrying Tea-Party member in that case…
Jim Beam
…..charming couple.
k.w.n.f.
wow they are truely out of there minds! but also so are most of you! incest nasty……but people do recover from being addicts……trouble is most of you wont recover from being idiots(jeff) by no means would i ever say what they did is remotely acceptable but people do make turn arounds from addiction. more jails never the answer!
ned
brother + sister + incest + meth= one child with massive future psychiatrist bills when it grows up
Caitlyn
Oh my gosh. This really pisses me off. They should have their kids taken away from them and both should not be allowed to ever have kids again. Poor baby. I hope she/he is ok. No one has common sense anymore. No. It doesn't take common sense to take care of your baby./ I am 20 years old and I have no kids but I babysit and I love kids and would never think of doing anything like that.
rasa
wow!!! i called cps to report them 2 months ago but they said theres nothing they could do because they were being fed and no signs of physical abuse!!!!! these kids are my step neices and i am so releived to see that this has been finally brought to the authorities attention.
krystal
unbelievable .. I am glad this happened after cps was called and they Did NOTHING when it was reported.. i think cps is at fault just as much ..they ignored the report saying there was nothing they could do.. i am glad my step neices are safe now ..
Jessica Romanoff
No wonder so many kids have problems. It’s not just during pregnancy but always should never expose kids to drugs
obbop
Is it time to bring back public hangings in the town square?
Of course… only hanging when there is NO doubt possible the one to be hanged is truly guilty.
It stops one trouble maker and sends a message to others to not follow that path.
And, PLEASE!!!!! Why can't the USA ensure there is a job for every person at a basic livable wage?
Look at history… commoners do revolt and as a mind much better than mine declares:
"One reason companies are so profitable is that they're paying employees less than they ever have as a share of GDP. And that, in turn, is one reason the economy is so weak: Those "wages" are other companies' revenue.
In short, our current system and philosophy is creating a country of a few million overlords and 300+ million serfs." Blodget
BUCK
What the heck is wrong with white people nowadays? Either their shooting people in movie theatres, shooting kids, or exposing babies to meth. Something must be done, whites are born insane.
a concerned civilian
This is the most f***ed up thing after exposing a baby to meth the spend two months in jail an gets released and now they both are back with the kids that they have harmed there hole kids life ha! Only washington would be so stupid to let those people out an back in the world to indanger everyone that come in contact with them this is unacceptable an we need to do some thing to help those poor children
B
Yes the whole situation is sick and twisted, but people change. Granted they both deserve punishment for what they have done however after they r sober and can think clearly things may be different. This is a fucked up world we live in!
incredulous
Are they still incarcerated?
F CPS
CPS is the most f****ed think ever no child should have to be put in their care its nothing but a black market for selling babies they dont want to work with u and help u they just want money that they getbfor every kid they foster out. They took my baby girl and when I went to my assessment pleaded for inpatient treatment and they told me I didnt meet the qualifications for inpatient. No im not saying those people should keep them but CPS isnt any better