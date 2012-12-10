Tacoma Fire Department replaces 3 fire engines with pickup trucks

TACOMA — Cutbacks within the Tacoma Fire Department forced city leaders to make tough decisions earlier this month, and three fire engines will soon be pulled off the streets.
They will be replaced with dressed-up trucks the fire department calls “squad units.”
“Yes, they are trucks that have a canopy on them but as I said they are a squad,” Deputy Chief Jolene Davis said. “They’re going to carry emergency medical equipment. They’re going to carry two firefighters with fire gear so i think the pickup truck is a little bit of a misnomer.”
Tacoma residents will see these trucks at emergencies ranging from simple medical calls to multiple structure fires. The only thing missing with these smaller units are the water, hoses and higher costs.
Area residents have mixed opinions about the new fleet. But by placing these vehicles on the streets this January, the department is able to save in other areas.
“We certainly could have had complete station closures and there was a possibility of layoffs,” Davis said.
Staff members maintain that response times shouldn’t be affected.
“We are going to continue to respond every day, 24/7 to the citizens,” Davis said. “We’re here to take care of you.”
6 comments
David
They should have made cut backs on law enforcement and not our life saver's. Police become corrupt just like the criminals they work with on a daily basis. I'd trust a fireman to help the people before i would a cop. Believe me it hurts to say that, When I was a little boy i use to really look up to police. Its so sad.
Ross
It's about time someone has a brain and realizes that driving a 3mpg fire truck around town, for no reason other than burning a budget, is not a good idea. These pickups will have plenty of room for medical and response equipment. David is right about the cops, they are a necessary evil, and people are not fooled.
Concerned
"These pickups will have plenty of room for medical and response equipment."
Really Ross? Please go back to the part of the article that reads:
"The only thing missing with these smaller units are the water, hoses and higher costs."
Water and hoses usually have a fair degree of value at a fire scene.
Gerry Patison
Great idea. Are you listening Shoreline? I observed a medical call today answered by a hook and ladder rig.
