Submit your News Tips & Stories

Al Kalar
Tell Kelly that a car registration isn’t a “card”. It’s a sheet of paper.
Karen Lewis
what caused power outage in Arlington last night@ 6;45?
bekki macleod
Re: Credit card breach at Albertson grocery, my question, does this also involved or put EBT cards at risk?
david. salo
The home invation was pierce county not lakewood
kamla patton
Im emailing because we live in silver springs in Kent Wa are complex is molded and nobody wants to help us and I have asthma. Are kids are getting sick and mangement dont care im on section 8 and thier inspector refuse to help me I found since kent enforcement dont have to come they not helping the one I talj to said buy a moisture meter I did and full of crap but refuse to tell me till later in had to send it we have no money . That’s not fair we have to live like this I almost lost my job miss work at century link . So please can someone help us .
Ralph Hutchinson
I wanted to comment on the story of teachers going on strike, due in part to lack of proper funding. Some years ago our state implemented the Lottery system and part of the sale to the public to allow the Lottery was how well our education systems would be funded due to the many millions of dollars in revenue that this would produce. Where is all of that money going? Why are we so short on education funding? Is it all really going in to the “General Fund”?
K.S.
http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/surrey-b-c-children-kept-indoors-amid-recent-outbreak-of-shootings#__federated=1
bridgette
it appears there is one black male dead in a vehicle by the corner of 72nd and McKinley in Tacoma right by Little Caesars
Tawny Dugan
So put a camera on the cat but make sure it’s small enough that the bad guy doesn’t see it and don’t say anything on the air cause he’s probably listening. Oh and can you tell MJ thank you for telling the weather in yelm
Diana Weber
The thunder storms here in Olalla have been ongoing since 2:30am and still haven’t stopped. The thunder is so laud that it shakes the whole house. It feels similar to that of the beginning of an earthquake each time.
Patrick
Century link field has the worst water I have ever tasted coming out of their drinking fountains on the Brougham end of the field. I have to buy their bottled water because I’m positive they are feeding nonpotable water into the fountains.. Seems like a deliberate attempt to increase concession sales by providing sub standard life giving water for free.. Would be interested in a chemical make up analysis of these drinking fountains water, and a correction of the problem if it is deliberate..
Sarah
Possible shooting at bethel high tomorrow is posted to twitter
Sam Amos
My mum in law Psychic Sam should be on your show.shes here till Thursday & is the UKs only rumpologist.shes also a psychic clairvoyant & has 27 yrs experience.
Dave Belcher
Your news, evening of 12/30/2015, about education funding being cut by the Feds is out of date. The law that required all that testing as repealed and replaced with a new law that minimizes testing. The new law has been signed by the President.
Michelle S
Dear Q13 news, i believe that is wrong of the D.O.C. to not have corrected their mistake! But you should also consider (look into) all the inmates that DO NOT get out on their release dates. There are inmates in prison as we speak that should have been released. Some of them stay weeks to months after there release dates.
Diana Weber
Was just shaken awake by a small earthquake in Olalla, WA at 4:11am this morning.
Steve
Can’t believe that lady that did a news clip this morning police officer chasing dog call police officers losers
John kreger 253 439 7368
Saw report of a man that hung pit bull mixed 9 months old in a tree of a boys thearpy pup. I have 8 week old akc black lab and American certified pit bull pupa that I would like to donate a puppy. Don’t have email. Can call or leave message to the above number
Amber Cass
I’m writing because my family and became homeless over two years ago because my boyfriend broke his leg and lost his job. We started on a program with community action of skagit county. They placed us in their shelter for 3 months and got us into an apartment in November of 2014, which began us on a two year program to become sufficient again. A few months ago we got a new director and she started kicking everyone off the program, for having pot in their systems. A rule that no one was ever informed about. I’m bi polar and about 6 months back my doctor prescribed me effexor, after one week I was prescribed the maximum dose because I was suicidal (my mom had just committed suicide because of bipolar.) I had what they called an allergic reaction to the medicine and it made me very angry and unpredictable, I was even hitting myself. A neighbor accused my kids of stealing a toy gun and I exploded because of the medicine I was on but nothing physical. Instead of my advocates helping me and asking what’s going on they stopped talking to me for 3 months and accused me of doing drugs. I took a test for them it was negative. They also decided to test my boyfriend and he had pot in his system, they said if he started treatment we could continue on the program. The part that gets me about that is the fact that my boyfriend had told our case worker he smokes pot oil, she didn’t say that it wasn’t OK so we assumed it was. Well my boyfriend started treatment on top of being a full time student and working odd jobs. Phoenix recovery wanted ray to have an individual session after a few weeks of treatment and wouldn’t let him go to group. He set it up, went in and there was a scheduling error, ray asked them to document that he was there and they refused. The next thing you know, we get a call from Jasmine the new program manager saying we are kicked off the program. She also said they would help with move in costs because we have done so well and they don’t want to kick us out in to homelessness again. Today she calls, because we found a place, and recanted what she had said before and changed it to “they would only help if it was in the apartments we are in now” there are no apartments available here except the units strictly for community action. These people were supposed to be our advocates. I have a mental crisis and they shit on me and stop helping! The next person might actually end up killing themselves because of their lack of communication and empathy. I have everything documented with my doctor and they didn’t even care to look or anything. Just assumed I was on drugs and literally didn’t say a word to me for 3 months. When they did talk to me again all they did was comment on my weight and look at me like I’m scum now because of my reaction to medication. Our neighbor just got kicked off the program for weed being in her system. They wouldn’t even let her do treatment. Once again, they had been up front with it in the beginning. Caroline the old director told everyone that this is a housing stability program and as long as it doesn’t affect our housing stability then she doesn’t care. I’m sick to my stomach because of all the lies, giving us hope then slapping us in the face. I feel that Jasmine discriminates and does not perform her job as an advocate at all. The first time I met her all I got was a look like I discusted her or something. Another one of my neighbors was kicked off the program and they said they would send her the reasons why, she never got the list. She had talked with people above Jasmine and no one would tell her anything. Once again they completely shut someone out refusing to talk. When you get kicked off you are technically still on the program for 30 days because they have to give you notice, some even longer if its past the first that they tell you. So if still on the program why are they shutting people out? This place needs to be looked into. We are facing homelessness again because she lied and said they would help with move in costs. How is this right? what kind of family advocates throw people off a cliff?!?!
Marilyn pfingston
Stairway to heaven taken from Davy Graham 1959
Jc
Lots of cips and gold trucks and crime tape in Marysville at the cabelas parking lot as of 9:07 July 1st possible shooting or deal gone bad
Jc
Crime going down in Marysville cabelas parking lot seeing staters flying on hyway atleats 80 enforcement vehicles are their they have parking lot taped off
David Pfingston
Hang fly strips in cellars or less traveled areas,for burglars to run into.Hard to remove from clothes ,impossible to remove from hair.
Shelley osmore
My whole apartment complex is infested with bed bugs. Stay away from monterra apartments in tacoma at all cost. had to walk away from everything I own. Management is doing nothing to fix this problem nor notify tenants of this major issue.
Ken Miller
The standng rock souix people are currently fighting over an oil prices pipeline that will pilute the reservations only water supply, tribes all over the land are trying to help.
Jo Ann Turner
I thank you need to put Red Skelton on how he explained the pledge of allegiance to the flag means
Kyle
me (Kyle) and my girlfriend (Christina) (who is wheelchair bound and I have autism very little of it) We are both handicap. We went on Norwegian Pearl Cruise to Alaska for 7 day on May 15 2016 for my birthday gift out of Seattle. We experience poor handicap assistant and design include our cabin room on the ship. I called maintenance several times about our bathroom door keep opening it self. We had to deal with it on the whole trip and they had never fix it. On the 2 day it was worst. We’re traveling through 12 foot waves and door keep open itself everytime the ship was rocking plus the door was swing lot faster probably enough to knock somebody out I had to physically lift the door to latch it everytime I close it . Most of all there these door frames attached to the ship with Square bar on the floor with black and yellow safe strips on them. There about 1 or 1-1/2 inch tall almost like speed bump all over the ship. I have seen elderly people with Walkers and wheelchairs have problems getting over them. When the ship rocks they start losing their balance (For me I had to lean the wheelchair back to get over them). Also it a safety hazard if people trip on them when the power gose out or people running. Plus there’s the stage it has one asign row handicap seats with 1 wheelchair balcony. Christina and I had to sit separately until last day of the cruise.The crew members was nice to give me a chair to sit with my girlfriend. They also have bowling alley one side had a wheelchair ramp but no bowling ball launcher. The one crew member told me the other Norwegian ships have it but not this one. So we were denied to access the bowling alley. After the trip I decided to call Norwegian they direct me to the guest relations department (by email) they offered me 200.00 on board credit which I denied the offer email conversation has been kicking around for the past 3. 1/2 months with same offer. They kept bringing up about their services and I’ve been kept telling them I’m not mad about the service I’m mad about the hardware of the ship it was half cheap design for handicaps. I have been 5 cruise with carnival they more benefits for handicaps and Norwegian was our first cruise with them. The Norwegian Pearl was clearly is designed for two-legged people not for handicaps.
Allan
Why nothing on the Winslow police officer recently fired under investigation for fishing illegally
Matt Anderson
Here’s a news tip for Walter Kelly: It is NOT WINTER!!! Winter (this year) starts on 12-21-16.
Crystal tampico
Hospital and cps stole my baby. Please contact me for my story. Seriously, I have tons of recorded calls of hospital staff lies get about who they let my baby leave with and more. I have witnesses to the hospital treating me unconstitutionally and lots more shocking and unbelievable things to tell.
Shannon ferguson
Please what Travis wears is not news. Will you please quit making the show about newscasters and actually report the news